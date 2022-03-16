The Banks County High School golf team faced Franklin and Commerce at Chimney Oaks last week, taking wins over both.
The results were: Nate Crabbe 39, Hunter Bond 45, Mathew Roberts 48, Alex Coker 49, Dakota Ivey 62, Noah Page 42 (through-hole 7), Ralee Davidson 42 (through-hole 8).
Banks County boys emerged as the winners with an accumulated score of 191. Franklin came in 2nd with 189, and Commerce at 3rd with a 192.
Coach Mike Owensby is extremely impressed with the team this week and was also impressed with their performances as a recently held golf clinic.
“They are taking everything they have learned and applying it to their game," he said. "You can see how much they have improved and are showing it. It is going to be an exciting season."
