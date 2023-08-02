Banks County High School topped the state average in U.S. History on the Georgia End of Course tests but fell below the state in American Lit and Composition, Algebra I and Biology.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-23 Milestones results last week. Students can score in four categories (in order from lowest: Beginning, developing, proficient and distinguished learners). The following are results from Jackson County high schools (based on students scoring as developing learner and above):
American lit and composition
• State 73.9
• Banks County 63.1
Algebra 1
• State 66.3
• Banks County High 50
Biology
• State 69.9
• Banks County High School 67.8
U.S. History
• State 72
• Banks County 89.5
