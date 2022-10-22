The Lula-Belton Historical Society hosted its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, and on Sunday, Oct. 16. The event featured 72 vendors selling their arts and crafts and holiday themed décor. It was estimated that 1,000 visitors attended the two-day festival.
1,000 visitors flock to Lula for Fall Festival
Locations
Angie Gary
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Banks News
- 1,000 visitors flock to Lula for Fall Festival
- LETTER TO EDITOR: Says to vote for people with 'common sense' instead of self-interest'
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Appreciates donation to BCPS kindergarten class
- Early voting underway for Nov. 8 election
- BOC agrees with Griffith at appeal hearing
- Fall Festival planned at Mountain View Baptist
- GARY: Blessings come in small packages sometimes
- Gary Clark named president Georgia State Firefighters Association board
Most Popular
Articles
- Banks County employees recognized for years of service
- Homer City Council approves home occupation ordinance
- BOC lifts hiring freeze; plans to hire code enforcement officer, zoning official
- Incidents reported to sheriff's office listed
- Curtis ‘Cool Curt’ Presley returns to BCHS to make dream come true
- Early voting underway for Nov. 8 election
- 19 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- BOC agrees with Griffith at appeal hearing
- Whatley to speak at Republican Women meeting
- Wilmoth steps down as Maysville DDA president to run for city council seat
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.