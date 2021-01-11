There have been 1,267 cases of COVID-19 reported in Banks County since March, with 165 new cases being reported in the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The DPH reports the latest statistics for each county each day.
There have been 20 deaths in Banks County caused by the virus, according to the DPH. There have been 145 county residents hospitalized because of the virus.
