During the first week of early voting in Banks County, 1,335 voters cast a ballot.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election/Special Election will begin be held through Nov. 4. Voting will be held only on Mondays through Fridays, with the exception of Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 when Saturday voting will be held.
The hours for voting will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All early voting will be held at the Election Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, all voting will be handled at the Banks County Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
Mail-in Absentee Voting began Oct. 10 and will send on Oct. 28.
Races on the ballot will include the following:
•United States Senate: Herschel Junior Walker (R), Raphael Warnock (D) and Chase Oliver (Libertarian).
•Governor: Brian Kemp, incumbent (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L).
•Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones (R), Charlie Bailey (D) and Ryan Graham (L).
•Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger, incumbent (R), Bee Nguyen (D) and Ted Metz (L).
•Attorney General: Chris Carr, incumbent (R), Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D) and Martin Cowen (L).
•Commissioner of Agriculture: Tyler Harper (R), Nakita Hemingway (D) and David Raudabaugh (L).
•Commissioner of Insurance: John King, incumbent (R) and Janice Laws Robinson (D).
•State School Superintendent: Richard Woods, incumbent (R) and Alisha Thomas Searcy (D).
•Commissioner of Labor: Bruce Thompson (R), William "Will" Boddie Jr. (D) and Emily Anderson (L).
•U.S. Representative: Andrew Clyde, incumbent (R) and Michael "Mike" Ford (D).
•State Senate District 50: Bo Hatchett, incumbent (R) and Paulette Williams (D).
A resolution concerning the road and bridge tax continuation will be on the ballot. Voters will be asked to cast their vote for Yes or No on the following question: Shall a one-cent sales and use tax be imposed in the special district of Banks County for a period of time not to exceed five years and for the raising of an estimated $20 million for transportation purposed?
Proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballot include:
•Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Labor or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony? Yes or No
•Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in the state be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severally damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally-declared disaster area. Yes or No
•Shall the Act be approved which grants a state-wide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber? Yes or No
•Shall the Act be approved which expands a state-wide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agriculture equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities compromising two or more family-owned farm entities and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption? Yes or No
