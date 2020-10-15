Ten people were charged recently by the Banks County Sheriff's Office, including the following:
•Kerri Elizabeth Waddell, 44, 2656 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Travis Ray Brown, 53, 143 Rattletrap Road, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.
•Jonathan Gerald Augustus, 37, 449 Evans Street, Homer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and operating unsafe motor vehicle.
•Verlin Eugene Byers, 49, 143 Marigold Lane, Commerce, simple battery.
•Foster Edward Jeremiah Bass, 24, 6774 James D. Simpson Avenue, Douglasville, speeding and reckless driving.
•Anthony Lane Ferguson, 18, 414 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, theft by taking and driving without a valid license.
•Kevin Edward Whitlock, 50, 862 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a drug-related object, DUI, driving on revoked registration, failure to maintain lane, making false statement and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Miranda Denise Whitworth, 42, 466 Misty Mills Road, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Trey Lamar Martin, 24, 47 Wisteria Place, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•George William Tyner, 57, 216 Dogwood Avenue, Cornelia, failure to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.