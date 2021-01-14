Ten people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office, including the following:
•Dusten Allen Prather, 31, 4965 Highway 52, Gainesville, abandonment of a minor child.
•Matthew Thomas Means, 28, 120 Juliee Emily Drive, Bonaire, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), possession of a drug-related object, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana.
•Kenneth Paul Swain, 40, 1051 Wilkinson Road, Commerce, DUI, failure to maintain a lane, driving too fast for conditions and seat belt violation.
•Timothy Lamar Brock, 34, 185 Louden Ridge Road, Alto, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and cruelty to children.
•Marketson Cody Griffeth, 26, 112 Barnes Circle, Commerce, terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, affray, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, cruelty to children and home invasion.
•Orlando Alfonso Espiritusanto, 23, 100 Foothills Parkway, Gainesville, DUI and expired tag.
•Tommy Faulkner, 58, 124 Candler Street, Homer, sexual battery.
•Brandy Lashay Ingram, 41, 18 Creekview Drive, Hoschton, criminal trespass.
•Dustin Sanford England, 40, 153 Briarwood Lane, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Priscilla Finley Pilgrim, 44, P.O. Box 335, Royston, DUI, expired license and possession of marijuana.
