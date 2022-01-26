The Banks County Sheriff's Office recently made 10 arrests, including the following:
•Jason Christopher Fields, 36, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, 36, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, public drunkenness.
•Glen Charles Mansur, 33, 183 Hogan Street, Maysville, probation violation.
•Holly Christina Rylee, 53, 262 N. Mangum Bridge Road, Maysville, public drunkenness and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Daniel Lee Hale, 42, 5601 Colham Ferry Road, Watkinsville, entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft or felony.
•Mark Evans Rodgers, 35, 116 Lynchburg Circle, Liberty, S.C., public drunkenness.
•Saul Olandez Brito, 24, 185 Heather Acres Drive, Alto, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Ashlee Sabrina Elrod, 40, 4750 Jefferson River Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a controlled substance.
•Jorge Andres Valencia, 31, 3665 Rose Haven Way, Suwanee, theft by shoplifting.
•Marcus Darryl Dove, 26, 5309 Morgan Manner Drive, Lula, criminal trespass.
•Tony Jerome Smallwood, 57, 1118 Scales Creek Road, Homer, battery and simple battery.
