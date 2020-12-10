The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 10 people last week, including the following:
•Daniel Lewis Beck Jr., 37, 135 Blue Bird Drive, Alto, sexual battery against a child under age 16.
•Susan Marie Fisher, 49, 1530 Hwy. 164, Commerce obstruction or hindering a firefighter, obstruction of law enforcement officer and arson.
•Ashley Teneal Galloway, 34, 1170 Kim Loop Road, Demorest, identity theft fraud.
•Tabitha Faye Deems, 32, 420 Circle Drive, Bagle, theft by shoplifting.
•Thomas Mitchell Downer, 60, 102 Groover Lane, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Justin Brian Howell, 44, 599 Riverbend Road, Commerce, theft of services.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, 36, 213 Providence Lane, Carnesville, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and tampering with evidence.
•Ashley Nicole Reaves, 23, 110 Friendship Lane, Demorest, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license.
•Ashley Renee Skinner, 35, 4173 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, parole violation.
•Ashley Nichole Whatley, 28, 2010 Hwy. 59, Commerce, trafficking illegal drugs, failure to maintain lane, signal violation, stop sign violation, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, no insurance, expired registration and driving while license suspended or revoked.
