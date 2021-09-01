The number of COVID-19 cases in Banks County is up 106 since last week.
According to reports on Monday from the Georgia Department of Health, 1,975 cases have been reported since March 2020, when data first began to be reported.
So far, there have been 234 people in Banks County hospitalized due to the virus (up eight from last week) and 43 deaths reported (up one from last week).
There have been a reported 45 students with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis among the 2,820 enrollment. This is up 10 over the number reported last week.
This week, there are 14 employees out of the 428 employees who have tested positive. This is up nine over the number reported last week.
VACCINE
In Banks County, 25 percent of the residents are fully vaccinated with 4,626 have received both shots. This is 134 more people than reported last week.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) approved an additional Moderna and Pfizer dose for individuals who have weakened immune systems. This additional dose will require medical documentation from the individual’s provider and should indicate their immune condition.
To find more information regarding COVID-19 for your county, please visit phdistrict2.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.