Banks County has reported 107 COVID cases in the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There has been an overall total of 701 cases reported in the county, which has a population of 19,982.
As of Nov. 20, the Banks County School System has 4 students who have currently tested positive for Covid and seven faculty members/staff. There are 2,735 students and 405 employees.
