109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Banks County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. This is up from 88 cases reported one week ago.
There has been one death attributed to the virus in Banks County, and 16 people have been hospitalized.
As of Monday, at 3 p.m., 58,414 people have been reported as having COVID-19 in the state, compared to 57,681 on Sunday, according to the department of public health. This is an increase of 733 cases in a 24-hour period.
On Monday, there had been 9,322 people in the state hospitalized with the virus and 2,499 people have died. This is up 74 over the number of people reported on Sunday who were hospitalized and 44 who had died.
