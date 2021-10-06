The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 11 people last week, including the following:
•Michael Justin Porter, 33, 113 Barnes Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Arturo Junior Hernandez, 30, 157 Lewallen Road, Commerce, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, aggravated stalking and child molestation.
•Jerry Thomas Smallwood, 58, 220 Gillsville Lake Road, Gillsville, aggravated stalking.
•Angel Antonio Ogando Guerrero, 36, 155 B. Jennifer Lane, Alto, battery and aggravated assault.
•Charles Walter Lee Buice, 34, 195 Lyons, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Orlando Prescott Niles, 50, 68 Park Street, Commerce possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Robert Isiah Sanders Sr., 64, Commerce, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Quincy Debrocker Strickland, 44, 1395 Wilson Bridge Road, Homer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and probation violation.
•Rhonda Carrol Strickland, 48, 1395 Wilson Bridge Road, Homer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
•Ronald Faulkner, 56, 724 Jim David Road, Nicholson, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Fredricka Luke, 41, 301 Winchester Trail, Atlanta, DUI, failure to maintain a lane and open container violation.
•
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.