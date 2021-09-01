Eleven people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week, including the following:
•Bridgett-Ashley Diane Knight, 34, 321 Willow Street, Commerce, kidnapping.
•Cleveland Edward Millsap, 39, 4692 Highway 51 South, Lula, simple battery.
•Jason Kerry Moody, 36, 321 Willow Street, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an open container and theft by shoplifting.
•Kayla Ann Bagwell, 27, 4543 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Mavis Marie Brown, 33, 317 Hickory Way, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jamie Richard Collins, 43, 4811 Highway 198, Carnesville, battery.
•Steven Taylor Beasley, 30, 149 Beasley Drive, Alto, burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and license plate violation.
•Charles David Pearson, 45, 155 Loggins Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object, brake light violation and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Bradley Joseph Rider, 39, 4970 Highway 51 South, Lula, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, battery, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass and pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another person.
•Michael Lee Moody, 36, 218 Peltry Drive, Winterville, pedestrian under the influence.
•Ramiro Cuadra Jr., 22, 704 B.C. Grand Road, Alto, DUI, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
