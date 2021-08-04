The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 11 people last week, including the following:
•Randall Leverett Rylee, 25, 210 Hwy. 326, Commerce, aggravated stalking.
•Mindy Lynne Simonds, 42, 1274 Hwy. 198, Homer, abandonment of a dependent child.
•James Thomas Harold Batchelor, 28, 779 Glenwood Springs Road, Eatonton, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.
•Cole Thomas Dalton, 22, 5758 Riley Farm Road, Lula, possession of a controlled substance, driving too fast for conditions and no valid insurance.
•Justin Bo Thomas Fields, 31, 935 Homer Road, commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Victor Manuel McGuire, 28, 271 Biscayne Drive, Martin, theft by taking.
•Sara Beth Merwin, 43, 121 Gibson Street, Spartanburg, S.C., possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
•Stuart Ray Wiliams, 68, 2905 Hwy. 326, Commerce, aggravated assault and failure to appear.
•Matthew Ryan Yearwood, 32, 455 McMurray Lake Road, Toccoa, failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•John Patrick Clark, 57, 656 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Sheila Marie Osborn, 41, 3043 Grandview Lane, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
