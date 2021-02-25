Eleven people were arrested last week by the Banks County Sheriff's Office, including the following:
•Richard Charles Cart, 37, 241 Barber Street, Commerce, theft by taking and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Tiffany E. Rusgrove, 30, 504 Kesler Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•James Douglas Sosebee Jr., 44, 113 Jake Shubert Drive, Maysville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Brayden Justice Sullens, 19, 754 Riverdale Road, Tocca, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and violation of license restriction.
•Kristin Danielle Maddox, 30, 355 Pinecrest Road, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Lonnie Ray Norris, 43, 235 Wild Cherry Drive, Alto, failure to update required sex offender information.
•Jackson Lewis Sanders, 38, 126 Plantation Court, Winder, probation violation.
•Brandon Christopher Coyne, 34, 711 Scotch Cross Road, Greenwood, S.C., theft by shoplifting, DUI, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Tyler Lee Franks, 21, 188 Porter Street, Alto, cruelty to children.
•Jamie Marie Ross Engle, 44, 5116 Nob Hill Court, Lula, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Cody Daniel Whitlock, 37, 375 Rifle Road, Maysville, DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
