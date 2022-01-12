There have been 113 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week, according to the report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The total number of cases of the virus reported in Banks County since March 2020 is 2,794 — up from 2,681 reported for the same period last week.
According to the department of health, there has been a significant increase of cases reported in District 2, which includes Banks County, in the past two weeks.
"Some being the highest speak since the start of COVID-19," officials report. "Please wear a mask, stay home if you are sick, social distance and wash your hands."
In Banks County, 67 people (up two from last week as last week) have died from COVID-19 and 299 (up three from last week) have been hospitalized.
In Banks County, 31 percent of the citizens, 5,856 people, have been fully vaccinated. There have been 6,432 people who have received one of the COVID-19 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.