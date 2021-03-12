The Banks County School System has 114 members of its staff signed up to take the COVID-19 vaccine now that it is available to educators.
Eighty staff members are scheduled to get the single-shot version, which is being offered by Johnson and Johnson, while 34 want the two-dose shots, which are offered by two manufacturers.
More vaccines are also now available in health departments in District 2 Public Health, which includes Banks County.
“Recent shipments have given us enough vaccine to open up more appointments for residents,” said Alan Satterfield, director of nursing. “We hope that residents who are eligible to be vaccinated will take this opportunity to make an appointment.”
Eligible residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-426-5073 or online at www.phdistrict2.org or by calling their local health department.
To see if you are eligible, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/
To register for an appointment at one of the four state-operated mass vaccination sites, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com. One of the mass sites is located in Habersham County.
20 NEW CASES
The total number of cases of the virus reported in Banks County is up 20 over last week, for a total of 1,572 reported since March of 2020. In Banks County, 33 people have died from COVID and 180 have been hospitalized.
This week, the Banks County School System reports there are three students with a current positive COVID-19 status among the 2,710 student population. There are 32 students quarantined due to possible exposure.
Of the 405 employees, zero have a current positive COVID-19 status and no one is quarantined due to possible exposure.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the websites, www.dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
