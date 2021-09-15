The number of COVID-19 cases in Banks County is up 115 since last week.
According to reports on Monday from the Georgia Department of Health, 2,150 cases have been reported since March 2020, when data first began to be reported.
So far, there have been 248 people in Banks County hospitalized due to the virus (up six from last week) and 48 deaths reported (up three from last week).
There have been a reported 19 students with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis among the 2,823 enrollment.
This week, there are 9 employees out of the 428 employees who have tested positive.
There have been 10,315 COVID-19 vaccines given in Banks County. There have been 31 percent, or 5,735 residents, who have received one dose of the shot, and 4,853 residents, or 26 percent, who have received both shots and are fully vaccinated.
To find more information regarding COVID-19 for your county, visit phdistrict2.org.
