The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 12 people last week, including the following:
•Richard Craig Patrick, 49, 190 Deer Run, Maysville, criminal trespass and aggravated stalking.
•Alan Ray Poulter, 21, 2444 Highway 198, Baldwin, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants.
•Tyler Keith Highfield, 30, 202 Crocker Road, Alto, public indecency.
•Ciara Rachelle Mason, 22, 660 Mason Drive, Royston, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and speeding.
•Donald Higganbotham, 28, 331 Habersham Mills Road, Baldwin, battery.
•Trevor Douglas Kidd, 21, 4732 Towns Creek Road, Cleveland, distracted driving and DUI.
•Ismael Alcala Garcia, 26, 3462 Moose Lane, Orange, Texas, distracted driving and driving without a valid license.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, 36, 213 Providence Lane, Carnesville, robbery and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Chaz Avery Thomas, 21, 403 Midland Drive, Clarkesville, aggravated stalking.
•Joey Fredrick Hagwood, 49, 129 Ridgeway Terrace, Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Marquell James Pendleton, 38, Commerce Inn, Commerce, battery under the family violence act.
•Amanda Edith Wilmot, 28, 501 Summit Street, Apartment D, Cornelia, theft by shoplifting.
