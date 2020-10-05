The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 12 people last week, including the following:
•Skylar Deondre Barrientos-Adams, 20, 1617 Park Hill Drive, Gainesville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Alex Martin Lopez, 18, 3236 Ray Parks Road, Gainesville, reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property, battery, pointing a gun at another person and aggravated battery.
•Amber Lynn Wilkerson, 29, 115 Dear Wood Court, Bogart, trafficking in drugs and possession of a drug-related object.
•Ryan Charles Oxner, 29, 429 Grogan Street, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Jody Glenn Payne, 32, 4505 Fountain Drive, Gillsville, probation violation.
•Susan Diane Carlson, 52, 595 Pritchett Road, Lula, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain a lane.
•Marleth Gonzalez, 31, 322 Massey Tompkins Road, Baytown, Texas, driving without a valid license and distracted driving.
•Randy Steve Lynn Jr., 32, 253 Oscar Rucker Road, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked and probation violation.
•Kiara Nicole Davis, 19, 10361 Bertie Davis Circle, Sanderson, Fla., possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana.
•Jeffery Lee Murphy, 35, 124 High Street, Sweet B, probation violation.
•Christopher Seagraves, 31, 321 Stokes Street, Monroe, probation violation.
•Dante Crowell, 27, 43 Old Mill Court, Atlanta, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.