The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 12 people last week, including the following:
•Barbara Jean Harbert, 44, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, battery and panhandling.
•Richard Charles Cart, 37, 298 Lakeview Drive, Winder, giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Austin Blake Halcomb, 25, 30537 Highway 441, Commerce Inn, Commerce, simple battery.
•Alan Ray Poulter, 21, 2444 Highway 198, Baldwin, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Brandon Eugene Turpin, 19, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Rickey Don Tucker, 63, 155 Loggins Road, Commerce, driving without insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Anthony Nickolae Cuzman, 27, 469 Swain Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jose Cristino Jacobo-Delgado, 24, 852 Cozumel Street, Charlotte, N.C., driving without al valid license and speeding.
•Christopher Daniel Mashburn, 41, 201 South Pine Street, Toccoa, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, pedestrian under the influence and theft by shoplifting.
•John Craig Smith, 53, 1154 Rumsey Road, Eastanollee, 53, theft by shoplifting.
•Brandon Rashad Torrence, 30, 1021 Drayton Road, Cordele, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Calvin Morris Whitfield, 49, 2628 Holton Avenue, Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid license.
