Twelve Banks County students currently have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest information released from the Banks County School System. There are 2,735 students in the school system.
There are currently 136 students quarantined due to possible exposure.
The school system has five employees with a current positive COVID-19 status. There are 405 school employees.
There are currently six employees quarantined due to possible exposure.
