There have been 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to data released from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 3,186 cases of COVID-19 reported since March 2020, when cases were first recorded.
Two weeks ago, 3,060 cases were reported in Banks County. So far, there have been 68 deaths (up one in the past two weeks) reported due to the virus. There have been 307 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, up two from the number reported two weeks ago.
In Banks County, 32 percent of the population, or 5,906 people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
FLU
Three weeks into the flu season, Georgia flu activity is moderate (7 on a scale of 1-13). Activity levels are based on the percent of outpatient visits in Georgia due to influenza-like illness during this timeframe.
For the corresponding week, the percentage of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness was 3.9 percent, the number of influenza-associated death was 0.
District 2 health departments have flu vaccines available. Contact the health department for information on how to get a vaccine at http://phdistrict2.org/?page_id=597.
To learn more about how to protect yourself against flu, visit DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/influenza/seasonal-flu-influenza
and CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/flu.
