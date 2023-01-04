The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported 13 arrests last week, including the following:
The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported 13 arrests last week, including the following:
•Justin Fredrick Thomas, 20, 2827 Gower Way, Suwanee, possession of marijuana.
•Richard David Anderson, 57, 209 Chambers Street, Homer, failure to appear, aggravated assault and obstruction of an officer.
•Billy Joe Barrett, 79, 663 Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, terroristic acts and threats.
•Kino Downs, 30, 275 Dublin Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Ramon Miguel Perez-Franquez, 27, 172 Crestwood Circle, Commerce, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Cassidy Elise Cheek, 20, 100 Gervais Lane, Honea Path, S.C., theft by bringing stolen property into state, driving without a valid license, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Christopher Eric Livingston, 29, 212 Hagood Park Drive, Easley, S.C., possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
•Yvonne Alayne Massey, 41, 139 Clubhouse Drive, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Janie Carter, 28, 424 Griffin Road, Martin, theft by shoplifting.
•Kevin Charles Dodd, 48, 8515 Fran Lyda Road, Cornelia, aggravated assault.
•Carter Andrew Minish, 35, 463 Oak Ridge Drive, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Ashley Lee Escobedo, 29, 56 Idle Acres Lane, Lavonia, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Joseph Ashley Quinn, 42, 3858 Eatonton Road, Madison, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
