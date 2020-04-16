Banks County now has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report released from the Georgia Department of Public Health at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.
The report shows that there are now 16,368 confirmed cases of the virus across the state, which is up 669 over the number reported earlier in the day (at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16).
The report released Thursday evening lists 3,260 people have been hospitalized and 617 having died. This is an increase over 152 hospitalized and 30 deaths from 1 p.m. today (Thursday, April 16).
