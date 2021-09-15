Thirteen people were charged recently by the Banks County Sheriff's Office, including the following:
•Hugo Ricardo Gutierrez, 31, Oolletwah, Tenn., fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding and windshield violation.
•Wesley Lamar Lewallen, 57, Lula, failure to appear.
•Yunior Ramirez, 30, Homer, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of methamphetamine.
•Antonio Lamar Rapier, 28, Homer, simple battery.
•Kendal Ramone Daniels, 31, Athens, probation violation.
•Christopher Fattig, 28, Commerce, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
•Viviane Martha Negrin, 43, Toccoa, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid license.
•Jay Lee Steed, 56, Gillsville, DUI.
•Tim Robert Callinan, 60, Alto, simple battery and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.
•Julio Jimenez, 47, 613 Crestwood Lane, Cornelia, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, interference with government property, public drunkenness, fraudulent driver's license and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Stephanie Mechelle Phillips, 44, 427 Williams Wilson Road, Hull, giving false information to law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property.
•Angela Bowman, 33, 85 Todd Lane, Temple, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Andy Evans, 61, 910 South Indiana Creek Drive, Stone Mountain, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession and use of a drug-related object, driving while license revoked, tail light violation and failure to yield when entering roadway.
