13 people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Ricky Douglas Brock, 61, 3350 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, child molestation.
•Jessie Leanna Pierce, 27, 2860 Goetz Drive, Gainesville, possession and use of a drug-related object, possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Brent Monroe Boling, 29, 1247 South Elm Street, Commerce, probation violation.
•Christopher Dan Horton, 176 Spruce Lake Lane, Thomasville, loitering or prowling.
•Joe Paul Hulsey, 88, 1533 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Garry Leonard Bailey, 60, 177 Leachman Road, Commerce, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Dorothy Elaine Nunns, 57, 177 Leachman Road, Commerce, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Jose Vincent Sisneros, 25, 101 Mexico City Drive, Alto, simple battery and obstructing a person making an emergency phone call.
•Michael Blaze Robbins, 30, 156 Sherwood Forest Circle, Brunswick, 30, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Christy Lynn Roberts, 32, 103 Bennett Road, Homer, DUI.
•Ricky Dewayne Walker, 38, 304 Gaines Avenue, Selma, Ala., disorderly conduct, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.
•Raven Nickole Reichert, 21, 256 Friendly Mission Lane, Cornelia, DUI.
•Julia Washburn Poole, 33, 116 Grand Oaks, Drive, Clarksville, battery.
