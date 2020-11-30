The Banks County Sheriff's Office made 14 recent arrests, including the following:
•Carla Marie Evans, 51, 206 Daily Road, Alto, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and sale of a controlled substance.
•Austin Scott Jarrard, 23, 1024 Highway 75 South, Cleveland, reckless conduct.
•Justin William Staples, 30, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Haley Noelle Mitchell, 47, 5214 Forest Cove, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license and failure to signal.
•Arturo Hernández Jr., 29, 157 Lewallen Road, Commerce, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and aggravated stalking.
•Nicholas Seth Huddelston, 19, 277 Magnolia Place, Commerce, disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Edgar Davis Brooks, 56, 424 East Worthington, Charlotte, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving and speeding.
•Brittany B. Lewallen, 27, 503 Lakeview Heights Circle, Cornelia, theft by shoplifting.
•James Middleton Carter May, 49, 2081 Aberdeen Road, Bernon, Ala., criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to animals and simple battery.
•Griffin Thomas Wilson, 24, 195 Sycamore Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and distracted driving.
•Sherry Leigh Ortiz, 47, 116 Hwy. 323, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Wesley Edwin Smith, 34, 5425 Mountain Lake Terrace, 34, Gainesville, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, obstructing a person making an emergency telephone call and criminal trespass.
•John Anthony Sutton, 18, 1183 Payne Road, Homer, DUI and improper parking.
•Sean Martinez Woodward Jr., 23, 933 Old Mill Pointe, Unit A, Monroe, possession of marijuana and speeding.
