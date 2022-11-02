The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 14 people last week, including the following:
•Matthew Tillman Bagwell, 33, 84 Hood Street, Commerce, probation violation and failure to appear.
•Haley Marie Dutton-Bales, 25, Commerce, probation violation.
•Clemencia Gonzalez-Martinez, 36, 1255 Mitchell Road, Houston, Texas, trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Felipe Perez, 26, 1005 Wellington Street, Houston, Texas, trafficking in cocaine.
•Phillip Robertson, 55, 7059 Belton Bridge Road, Lula, entering an autombile with intent to commit theft.
•Kerry Dean Garland, 50, 785 Old Chechero Road, Clayton, theft by shoplifting.
•Justin Edward Gray, 35, 146 Pine Street, Apartment 3, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Howard Jessie David Simmons, 24, 117 Neal Drive, Commerce, probation violation, failure to appear and battery.
•Christine Colleen West, 52, 1461 Hunt Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Zachary Tyler Baker, 23, 4419 Sequoia Drive, Oakwood, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Ruben Vicente, 42, 275 Starbucks Parkway, Pendergrass, driving without a valid license and holding or supporting phone while driving.
•Christopher Daniel Walker, 22, 287 Borders Drive, Commerce, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
•Devon Edward Morrison, 29, 170 Almond Drive, Athens, theft by shoplifting and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Charles Edward Ramsey, 64, 164 Harden Bridge Road, Homer, criminal trespass.
•Mickey T. Williams, 45, 2749 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
