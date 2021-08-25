The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 15 people last week, including the following:
•Gregory Cole Lowery, 33, 616 Linville Road, Nebo, N.C., trafficking illegal drugs and possession of illegal drugs.
•Kino Downs, 29, 188 Booker Street, Athens, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
•Jeremy David Smith, 33, 5102 Old Cornelia Highway, Cornelia, probation violation.
•Willie Joe Nix, 37, 518 Garrett Road, Demorest, probation violation and failure to appear.
•Bryan Keith Angel, 32, 186 River Bend Road, Commerce, contempt of court.
•Bobby Dillon Farr, 22, 312 Alexander Road, Commerce, battery.
•Laytona Jones Owens, 52, 895 Golf View, Dacula, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and following too closely.
•Nina Ann Young, 57, 205 Scenic Terrace Court, Baldwin, DUI and open container violation.
•Lilan Sari Panigua, 30, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.
•Debra Jane King, 54, 1313 Damascus Road, Homer, simple assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Bridgett-Ashley Diane Knight, 34, 321 Willow Street, Lula, simple battery.
•Jason Kerry Moody, 36, 321 Willow Street Commerce, shoplifting, possession of an open container, DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Kayla Ann Bagwell, 27, 4543 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Mavis Marie Brown, 33, 688 Hickory Way, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jamie Richard Collins, 43, 4811 Highway 198, Carnesville, battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.