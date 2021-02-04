The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 15 people last week, including the following:
•Joel Bermudez Carrasquillo, 35, 513 Hania Drive, Charlotte, N.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain a lane, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Brantley Kip Cowart, 51, 221 Leachman Road, Commerce, DUI, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drugs not in original container and possession of a drug-related object.
•Donna Lee Stacey, 65, 4165 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville, DUI, headlight violation and failure to maintain lane.
•Bruce Lloyd Oye, 61, 1520 Grove Level Church Road, Maysville, aggravated stalking.
•Ashley Nichole Whatley, 28, 2010 Hwy. 59, Commerce possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, trafficking illegal drugs, failure to maintain lane, signal violation, stop sign violation, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance and expired registration.
•Michael Lane Bare, 57, 2032 Township Lane, Roswell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Kelly Michelle Maloch, 32, 297 Barber Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Ronald Wayne Rhodes, 36, 148 Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, simple battery.
•Richard David Anderson, 55, 209 Chambers Street, Homer, failure to appear.
•Joshua Caleb Courtney, 21, 5221 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, S.C., DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Marshall Whitman Dyches, 31, 178 Anniston Drive, Athens theft by deception.
•Joshua Ray Arnold, 30, 11485 Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, criminal trespass.
•Billy Shane Loggins, 43, 5130 Poole Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Devon Nigel Young, 24, 2707 Oxon Run Drive, Temple Hills, Md., DUI, failure to. maintain a lane, speeding and open container violation.
•Hank Jim Black Jr., 50, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Dillon Wayne Brabham, 25, 527 CR 833, Buna, Texas, DUI and open container violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.