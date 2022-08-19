The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 15 people last week, including the following:
•Rothell Curtis Caudell, 63, 2756 Hwy. 198, public indecency.
•Blake Samuel Elrod, 21, 1441 Holman Autry Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Ricky Faulkner Jr., 49, 146 Pine Street, Apartment B, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Merle Allison Shirley, 47, 127 Pine Needle Drive, Commerce, giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Katherine Ann Whitlock, 37, 146 Pine Street, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Deadrick Alfonzo Furlow, 31, 1034 Duberry Lane, St. Louis, Mo., speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Stanley Paul Jones Jr., 27, 99 Enota Avenue, Apartment A1, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Kentrey Montavious Pittman, 18, 3080 Hwy. 51 North, Carnesville, hit and run, no brake lights, following too closely and speeding.
•Sandra Lynn Robertson, 47, P.O. Box 2112, Toccoa, criminal damage to property.
•David Dwayne Watkins, 40, 663 Borders Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a drug-related object.
•Angela Brooke Yarbrough, 29, 138 Tanner Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Kenneth Evan Chapman, 37, 1359 Harden Bridge Road, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Chester Patrick Johns, 35, 466 Bonnie Pear Lane, Cleveland, theft by shoplifting.
•Jose Alberto Cabrera Jr., 34,1171 McDonald Circle, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and battery.
