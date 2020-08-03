The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 15 people last week, including the following:
•Kevin Seth Cape, 30, 1254 Carson Segars Road, Gillsville, terroristic threats and acts.
•Caitlin Renee Hill, 23, 1886 Historic Homer Highway, Homer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Matthew Tillman Bagwell, 31, 84 Hood Street, Commerce, burglary.
•Phillip Matthew Bagwell, 57, 84 Hood Street, Commerce, burglary.
•Jennifer Ann Koch, 51, 132 Wood Lake Drive, Athens, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 36, 1910 Highway 51 South, Homer, simple battery, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, aggravated stalking and theft by shoplifting.
•Daniel Matthew Blalock, 34, 439 Mountain View Drive, 34, Cleveland, aggravated stalking.
•Daniel Brent Lewallen, 37, 219 Westmoreland Drive, Lula, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Kenneth Hughes Johnson, 53, 130 Buckeye Bluff, Commerce, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Justin Spencer Miller, 18, 401 Queen Road, Gillsville, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Harley Michelle Willard, 18, 95 Westwood Drive, Commerce simple battery.
•Timothy Jason Winters, 41, 414 North Frontage Road, Forsyth, possession of marijuana, DUI, driving without a valid license, no brake lights, tire violation, windshield violation and driving without seatbelt.
•Michael Joe Pearson, 59, Highway 441, Commerce, battery.
•Juan Armondo Villanueva, 29, 361 Nix Road, Alto, simple battery.
•Jacob Alan Lord, 31, 2765 Highway 98, Maysville, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
