Banks County now has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report released from the Georgia Department of Public Health at noon, Tuesday, April 21.
The report shows that there are now 19,881 confirmed cases of the virus across the state, which is up 934 over the number reported the day before.
The report released Tuesday lists 3,779 people have been hospitalized and 779 having died. This is an increase over 229 hospitalized and 46 deaths from the day before.
