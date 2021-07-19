Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Banks County in the past two weeks, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There has been a total of 1,685 COVID-19 cases reported since data first began being collected on the virus on March 2020. There have been 37 deaths and 205 people hospitalized from COVID-19 in Banks County.
Banks County continues to have one of the lowest rates in the state of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccination. There are only 24 percent of the population who have received both doses of the shot. This is the lowest rate in North Georgia, however, a couple of South Georgia counties have a lower rate. Statewide, 37 percent of the citizens have received both shots, while 44 percent have received one shot.
