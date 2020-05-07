A 15-year-old was apprehended after leading the Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase through Banks Crossing and onto Hwy. 51 North.
A deputy spotted a vehicle at Banks Crossing that that fit the description of a vehicle that an alert had been sent out on earlier in the day. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and accelerated his speed to over 100 miles per hour, failed to a maintain lane or stop at a red light.
The vehicle was stopped by deputies and the 15-year-old driver said he “took the car” and didn’t know who it belonged. A gun and “34 pills” were found in the car.
The teenager was identified as a juvenile missing from Madison County.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the sheriff’s office includes the following:
•vehicle stolen from an Old Highway 441, Baldwin, address.
•a Lula woman said she is receiving threatening messages on social media.
•domestic dispute at a Loggins Trail, Commerce, address.
•a woman said someone hit her car several times with a shopping car while she was in a parking lot at Banks Crossing.
•theft at a Gene Crane Road, Maysville, residence when a man said his gun was stolen.
•dispute over a cell phone at a Spring Lake Road, Commerce, address.
•harassing phone calls at a McClure Road, Gillsville, address.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, address.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute between a couple at the Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing.
•a Baldwin man reported being threatened during a dispute with a man he knows.
•theft of a washer and dryer and bike from a Highway 51, Lula, location.
•window damaged on a Carson Road, Commerce, residence.
•domestic dispute between a couple at a Baldwin address.
•disorderly conduct at a Leachman Road, Commerce, location.
