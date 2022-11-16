The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 16 people last week, including the following:
•Bryan Keith Angel, 34, 186 River Bend Road, Commerce, theft by taking and obstruction of an officer.
•William Latrell Cousar, 33, 2740 Cripple Creek Drive, York, S.C., failure to appear.
•Miguel Angel Medina, 29, 790 Ansley Road, Mount Airy, loitering and prowling.
•Jeffery Eugene Turner, 58, 560 Mount Moriah Road, Auburn, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Keshawndra Rene Riley, 23, 291 South Finley Street, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Jonathan Eugene Robinson, 48, 335 Water Plant Road, Commerce, theft by deception.
•Rosa Marie Robinson, 52, 335 Water Plant Road, Commerce, theft by deception.
•Cammie Eltheen Smallwood, 41, 932 James Springs Road, Danielsville, pedestrian under the influence.
•Candace Renee Martin, 42, 619 Pine Tree Circle, Maysville, theft by shoplifting and holding or supporting a wireless telecommunications device.
•Calvin Todd Smith, 53, 664 Wells Road, Homer, criminal trespass, obstruction of an officer and battery of a law enforcement officer.
•Todd Joe Hill, 36, 4663 Hwy. 52, Gainesville, battery.
•Carson Leder, 22, 800 35th Street, Marathon, Fla., probation violation.
•Monica Michelle Romero, 28, 105 Hopie Lane, Commerce, theft by deception.
•Aubrey Blake Carlan, 20, 1148 Lord Road, Commerce, obstruction of an officer and simple assault.
•Wesley Allen Morgan, 45, 1323 Damascus Road, Homer, failure to appear, DUI, driving on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, failure to maintain lane, operating a vehicle with no insurance and open container violation.
•Minsonya Benee Fouch, 48, 1002 Muirfield Run, Norcross, theft by shoplifting.
