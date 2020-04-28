Sixteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Banks County as of noon on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Earlier, 17 cases were listed but the number was decreased back to 16 on Tuesday.
At noon on Tuesday, 24,579 total confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Georgia, which is an increase of 806 over the number reported at noon on Monday.
The report on Tuesday listed 4,611 people being hospitalized with the virus, which is up 178 over the day before.
The number of deaths reported on Tuesday is 1,022, up 80 over the number reported on Monday.
Tbe shelter-in-place order from Governor Brian Kemp is expected to be lifted on Thursday unless a change is announced.
Schools will remain closed for this school year.
