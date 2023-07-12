The Banks County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people last week. They are:
•Santos Camero, 44, 493 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Renee Grogran Gosnell, 36, 3113 Robinson Place, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Jonathan Kightlinger, 21, 279 Cottenfield Lane, Blackville, S.C.
•Jillian Marie Ramey, 19, 1204 South Broad Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Lee Seunghyun, 42, 51 Steel Trail, Pendergrass, driving without a valid license and driving too fast.
•Susan Renae Mealor, 57, 1532 Bob Mann Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•John Henry Sizemore, 43, 134 Ashwood Way, Winder, probation violation.
•Teresa Bruce, 37, 504 Clay Hvn., Cornelia, failure to appear and theft by taking.
•Ray Collins, 28, 331 North Wood Drive, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•James Quincy Reid, 46, 207 Cindy Lane, Gastonia, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Kevin Deforest Alexander, 39, 106 Dixon Place, Clarkesville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Kirsten Mechee Beasley, 28, 266 Evans Street, Homer, failure to appear.
•Jose Carlos Caballero-Castro, 26, 236 Robertson Loop Road, Clarkesville, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Teawanna L. Cornelius, 34, 205 Old Hull Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Micah Roebuck, 21, 205 Franklin Heights, Royston, driving while license suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•William Preston Trussell, 34, Zanesville, Ohio, failure to appear.
•Damon Lee Young, 30, Homer, failure to appear.
•Kimberly Kristen Zimmerman, 30, 701 Kesler Road, Carnesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
