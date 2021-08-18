The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 17 people last week, including the following:
•Cynthia Ann Duncan, 56 262 Barnes Circle, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Torey Sha Farist, 29, 5165 Hwy. 515, Lula, endangering a child by driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to maintain lane, safety restraint violation and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Tyler Keith Highfield, 31, 202 Crocker Road, Alto, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•James Ray McGee, 54, 1133 Dead River Road, Uvalda, 54, failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.
•Irvin Shay Viers, 59, 2655 Yonah Homer Road, Lula, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Donna Lynn White, 60, 111 Cockelbur Avenue, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road and no license on person.
•John Urbas Boyd Jr., 39, 1313 Commerce Place, Commerce, DUI.
•Tyler K. Highfield, 31, 202 Crocker Road, Alto, public indecency.
•Devane Raymond Mills, 30, 135 Blue Bird Drive, Alto burglary.
•Tina Marie Miller, 50, 211 Red Oak Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Santos Gomez Perez, 28, 25 Dunlap Street, Gainesville, driving without a valid license and distracted driving (texting).
•Francis Elizabeth Dills, 34, 4173 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, failure to maintain lane and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Blake Samuel Elrod, 20, 11506 Nowhere Road, Hull, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•David Wayne Murray, 35, 13050 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, Fla., DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked and open container violation.
•Alivia Leann Young, 29, 3622 Anderson Highway, Elberton, criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
•Brandon Gaddis, 34, 2892 Crabapple Lane, Dacula, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Gregory Cole Lowery, 33, 616 Linville Road, Nebo, N.C., trafficking illegal drugs and possession of marijuana.
