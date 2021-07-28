The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 17 people last week, including the following:
•Joshua Harbin, 35, 305 West Chester Drive, Athens, pedestrian under the influence.
•Keaundra Konjala Johnson, 25, 196 Railroad Street, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Edward Adams, 59, 114 Line Creek Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Michael Lane Bare, 57, 2032 Township Lane, Roswell, probation violation.
•Christopher Isaiah Brown, 20, 39 Melton Road, Winterville, theft by taking.
•Caleb Mark Evans, 28, 211 Ridgeland Drive, theft by taking.
•Sadie Parsons Mooney, 36, P.O Box 1182, Athens, probation violation.
•Alanis Leavion Scott, 21, 2425 Anderson Mill Road, Austell, theft by shoplifting.
•Glen David Garner, 39, 302 Berry Court, Baldwin, aggravated stalking.
•Jonathan Kightlinger, 19, 2888 Hwy. 98, Maysville, battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.
•Michael Steven Caldwell, 29, 199 Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, battery.
•Joveski Gibbs, 39, 36 3rd Street, Hartwell, simple battery.
•Christopher Wade Hass, 51, 77 Sweet Gum Aly, Hull, theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Manuel Antonio Marquez Jr., 43, 1183 Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, loitering.
•Eric Burto Martinez 25, 3122 Ridgemont Trace, Gainesville, DUI and impeding traffic.
•Tony Devon Bullins, 62, 192 Moriah Road, Colbert, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Gebin Yojan Lobo-Reyes, 30, 355 Woodale Street, Hull, DUI, improper stopping, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
