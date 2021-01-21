The Banks County Sheriff's Office recently charged 18 people, including the following:
•Donald Carl Hibbs, 33, 223 Nix Road, Alto, cruelty to children and family violence battery.
•Jeremiah Eliakim Hunt, 19, 1196 E. New York Avenue 4B, Brooklyn, N.Y., speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and failure to maintain a lane.
•Joshua Anthony Lamken, 41, 1172 Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, battery and cruelty to children.
•Randall Levertt Rylee, 25, 210 Hwy. 326, Commerce, battery.
•Gary Lee Henson, 38, 76 Highview Drive, Toccoa, trafficking illegal drugs, trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
•Kristina Louise Hubbard, 29, 1319 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, trafficking cocaine, DUI, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute.
•Patricia Elaine Livingston, 41, 1014 County Line Road, Danielsville, simple battery.
•Sarah Elizabeth Sims, 34, 212 Piedmont Park, Hull, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Sarah Elizabeth Sims, 34, 212 Piedmont Park, Hull, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•William Taylor Turney, 39, 2462 Hwy. 63, Homer, trafficking cocaine, parole violation, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
•Brian Alexander Frazier, 28, 5373 Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, DUI.
•Tommy Chester Tench, 42, 217 Church Street, Maysville, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Makayla Deranda Holcombe, 37, 904 Grant Mill Road, Alto, possession of methamphetamine.
•Erik Wayne Parr, 40, 158 Dock Lawrence Road, Alto, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Anthony T. Waka, 59, 1943 E. 38th Street, Brooklyn, N.Y., simple assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Ashley Renee Skinner, 35, 4173 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
•Joel Bermudez Carrasquillo, 35, 513 Hania Drive SW, Charlotte, N.C., DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Brantley Kip Cowart, 51, 221 Leachman Road, Commerce, DUI, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drugs not in original container and possession of a drug-related object.
