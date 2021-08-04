Several arrests were made across North Georgia as the culmination of an 18-month investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began in early 2020 in White County and eventually led agents to seize approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, nine firearms, and $8,000 in drug proceeds. The approximate street value of the methamphetamine is $28,000.
The following individuals have been charged with violating the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act:
•Mary Pamela Clay, 61, of Cleveland.
•Ralph Lonnie Cochran, 57, of Cleveland.
•Travis Blake Cooper, 38, of Dahlonega.
•Dennis Jason Dick, 49, of Gainesville.
•Bradley Patrick Harkins, 33, of Dahlonega.
•Kathryn Cochran Lambert, 59, of Cleveland.
•Stacey Callaway Oliver, 41, of Clermont.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (@AppalachianRDEO) or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: Banks County, White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.