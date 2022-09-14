The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 19 people last week, including the following:
•Brandon Cruze Daniel, 31, 1690 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, battery, reckless conduct, cruelty to children and obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency phone call.
•Robert Weldon Emerson, 34, 3033 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, battery.
•Haley Madison Smith, 24, 941 Owl Hollow Road, Carnesville, disorderly conduct.
•Stanley Eddie Crowe, 53, 240 Shiloh-Fort Lamar Road, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Christopher Mardis, 35, 332 Skyview Lane, Toccoa, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Karen Leigh McClain, 45, 4874 Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Sonya Kay Walker, 44, 1650 Lakeview Place, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jordan Glenn Coe, 35, 501 Adams Road, Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine.
•Don Christopher Mardis, 50, 793 Fred McElreath Road, Danielsville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•David James Recker II, 29, 5851 Mt. Olive Road, Commerce, probation violation, possession of methamphamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and window tint violation.
•Quincy Debrocker Strickland, 45, 1395 Wilson Bridge Road, Homer, battery.
•Jalen Dakarrius Wilder, 22, 850 Burkland Drive, Athens, possession of marijuana.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 42, 1350 Pocket Road, Braselton, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Joseph Montana Lee Baird, 29, 248 Loggins Road, Commerce, possession and use of drug-related object.
•Travis Joe Weller, 41, 7818 Hwy. 59, Lavonia, failure to appear.
•Jodi Cheyenne Wray, 30, 288 Hebron Road, Commerce, possession and use of drug-related object.
•Martin Jonathan Santos Martinez, 32, 544 Shannon Highway, Lawrenceville, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Elizabeth Rose Graham, 62, 549 Danielsville Street, Jefferson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Hendry Ledara Watson, 46, 544 Martin Luther King Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
