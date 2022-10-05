The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 19 people last week, including the following:
•Christopher Joe Allen, 29, 438 Hull Road, Athens, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Brenda Hill Barker, 58, 201 S. Main Street, Hull, criminal trespass and failure to appear.
•Douglas Axel Gray, 28, 183 Chambers Street, Homer, criminal trespass and loitering.
•Shane Ward, 28, 552 Ward Road, Ellenwood, speeding and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Matt Roberson Wilson, 23, 1085 Dunlap Road, Winterville, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Marlyn Ray Daniels, 52, 207 Herrin Road, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Austin Kennedy Crowell, 24, 286 Hwy. 323, Maysville, probation violation and contempt of court.
•Betzabel Quinarez-Segura, 44, 1439 Yarbrough Ridgeway Road, Maysville, driving without a valid license.
•Stephen James Wakeman, 34, 3462 Crown Drive, Gainesville, giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Maximiliano Espino, 28, 7207 Mitchell Street, Toccoa, failure to appear, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Richard Mitchell, 35, 1652 Pine Street, Jefferson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Christopher Ian Angles, 33, 152 Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, possession of a controlled substance.
•McKenzie Rebekah Howard, 23, 30 D. Street, Anderson, S.C., theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Kelsey Dean Ayers, 27, 2403 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Alto, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and simple battery.
•Briana Renee Riley, 22, 123 Loggins Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Braden Scott Saams, 47, 4092 Chestnut Drive, Flowery Branch, public intoxication.
•Bat Anderson Thomason, 63, 263 Ed Davis Blvd., Toccoa, simple battery and possession of a controlled substance.
•Julia Marie Black, 35, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
•Sherryl Parrish, 66, 4745 Aberdeen Road, Goulser, Va., battery.
