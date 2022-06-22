The Banks County Sheriff's Office made 19 arrests last week, including the following:
•Eliberto Junio Bello-Lazaro, 20, 1424 Harding Street, Winston-Salem, N.C., driving without a valid license, speeding and littering on highway.
•Joey Wayne Bishop, 51, 51 Thrasher Drive, Watkinsville, possession and use of a drug-related object, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Daniel William Cook, 27, P.O. Box 31, Baldwin, probation violation.
•Tina Elaine Frawley, 45, 247 Chigger Ridge Road, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Catrina R. Goodnight, 49, 148 Beaver Creek Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jose Gonzalo Sanchez, 45, 1559 Bob Mann Road, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Emily Tran, 24, 1035 Barnette Shoals Road, Athens, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Richard Scott Karnes Jr., 24, 437 Evans Street, Homer, aggravated stalking.
•Ricardo Lezama, 47, 481 Meadow Lake Terrace, Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Joseph Scott Miller, 32, P.O. Box 907643, Gainesville, simple battery.
•Haley Nicole Davidson, 23, 416 Wright Street, Alto, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane, speeding and failure to use safety belt.
•Willie Joe Nix, 37, 518 Garrett Road, Demorest, probation violation.
•Tiffany Louise Smith, 32, 309 Otis Brown Lane, Baldwin, simple assault.
•Nancy Jean Frady, 49, 150 White Bottom Road, Pendergrass, probation violation.
•Rita Elizabeth Skaggs, 30, 3095 Lotheridge Road, Gainesville, criminal trespassing disorderly conduct.
•Dan Britt Thompson, 57, 204 Oak Street, Clemson, S.C., speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Annette June Walker, 39, 69 Steeple Chase Road, Nicholson, interference with custody.
•Benjamin Andrew Smith, 18, 276 Bennett Road, Homer, battery and cruelty to children.
•Jennifer Lynne Wilkins, 38, 229 East Coker Road, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
