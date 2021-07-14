The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 19 people last week, including the following:
•David Edward Seagraves, 44, 2098 Highway 330, Bogart, parole violation.
•Gordon Darnell Antrom, 21, 516 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding and driving without a license.
•Jeania Ann Martin, 36, 42 Rocky Lane, Cleveland, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Antonio Yesatis Glover, 31, 4117 Alveston Drive, Atlanta, identity theft fraud.
•Jessica Lynn Jarrard, 33, 640 Trojan Lane, Alto, theft by shoplifting.
•Kentavis Sayvon Lee, 27, 161 W. Paces Drive, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Crystal Elisa Mitchell, 42, 544 Neal Road, Commerce, possession of marijuana.
•Jeffery Daniel Sanders, 50, 2451 Foxy Drive, Bethlehem, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Austin Lee Ford, 24, 386 Wrights Mill Road, Commerce, simple battery and battery.
•Glen David Garner, 39, 290 Baldwin Falls Road, Baldwin, simple assault.
•Justin Nathan Smith, 32, 710 Jesse Jewel Parkway, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Kayla Christine Hinkle, 30, 199 Todd Road, Gray Court, S.C., theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Anna Marie Jackson, 36, 646 Cliff C. Kimsey Circle, Cornelia, theft by shoplifting.
•Brandon Shawn Lawson, 35, 514 Sears Drive, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Darwin Montufar Portillo, 18, 73 Trevitt Drive, Stone Mountain, driving without a valid license.
•George Allen Bailey Jr., 34, 7494 Timber Ridge Trail, Denver, N.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Marilyn Ray Daniels, 50, 630 Hoyt Street, Cornelia, theft by shoplifting.
•Eric Cole Dersch, 28, 124 Buckeye Point, Commerce, DUI and speeding.
•William Lee Lappin, 36, 38 Brandy Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
