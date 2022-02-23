There have been 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Banks County iin the past week, according to data released from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 3,311 cases of COVID-19 reported since March 2020. The 3,311 cases reported as of March 21, which is up from the 3,292 on March 14.
So far, there have been 73 deaths (up one in the past week) reported due to the virus. There have been 315 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, one up two from the number reported last week.
In Banks County, 32 percent of the population, or 5,906 people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Contact the health department for information on how to get a vaccine at http://phdistrict2.org/?page_id=597.
