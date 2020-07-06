Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Banks County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The latest reported, released at 3 p.m. on Monday, showed 146 confirmed cases of the virus in Banks County. There have been 24 people in the county hospitalized with the virus.
In Georgia, as of 3 p.m. on Monday, there had been 97,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19, this is up 1,548 over the number of cases reported on Sunday.
On Monday, the report showed there had been 2,878 deaths related to the virus. This is up 18 over the number reported on Sunday.
Across the state, there have been 11,919 people hospitalized with the virus so far this year.
The Georgia Department of Health releases the statistics on its website ever day at 3 p.m.
